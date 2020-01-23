Prospect reschedules Christmas tree bonfire

PROSPECT — For the third time in as many weeks, the town rescheduled the annual Christmas tree bonfire due to the forecast of inclement weather.

The bonfire, which was scheduled for Saturday, is now Friday at 7 p.m. on the field on Center Street next to the Prospect Public Library.

The Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect will burn the trees, and people are welcome to come by to enjoy the fire and roast some marshmallows. The town will provide marshmallows and sticks to roast them.

The bonfire was originally scheduled for Jan. 11, but officials had to postpone it two straight weeks before rescheduling it again this week.