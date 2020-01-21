Prospect man dies in one-car crash

WOODBRIDGE — A 56-year-old Prospect man died in a one-car accident Sunday afternoon in Woodbridge.

Timothy Smith was driving south on Litchfield Turnpike, also known as Route 69, south of Downs Road at about 4:47 p.m. when his car veered off the side of the road and hit a tree, Woodbridge police said in a news release.

Smith was the only one in the car, police said.

Police are investigating the accident with the help of the State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit. Police didn’t release any further details.

Smith was the fire marshal for the town of Orange. The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that Smith responded to a house fire in Orange and was on his way home when the accident happened.

“On behalf of the entire department, we send our condolences to all of Tim’s family, friends and loved ones,” the fire department posted.