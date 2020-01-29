Prospect Library to feature photo exhibit

PROSPECT — Prospect Public Library will feature a photography exhibit in February by the Connecticut Multiple Myeloma Fighters Information Group.

The exhibit, titled “Wall of Resilience,” is described as a visual exploration of personal resilience. Multiple Myeloma support group members share photographs of anything that represents resilience to them.

The library, 17 Center St., is hosting a reception Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the opening of the exhibit. People can view the exhibit at the library during normal hours. For information, call the library at 203-758-3001.