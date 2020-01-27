Police investigating accident involving stolen Jeep

NAUGATUCK — Police are seeking help to find the driver of a stolen Jeep Renegade that was involved in an accident Thursday night on Maple Hill Road.

Police said the two-car accident occurred at about 9 p.m. in front of 450 Maple Hill Road. A man was driving a GMC Sierra north on Maple Hill Road, police said. Police said the man reported the driver of the Jeep pulled out of Inwood Drive without stopping at the stop sign as he approached the intersection. Despite trying to avoid hitting the Jeep, police said the truck struck the passenger side of the Jeep.

Police said the driver and possible occupants of the Jeep, which was stolen from Ansonia, fled the scene on foot. Police conducted a track with a K-9, but didn’t find anyone.

Police said the man was the only person in the GMC Sierra. He declined to be taken to the hospital, police said.

The investigation into who was in the Jeep Renegade is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.