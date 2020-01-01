NEDC, solar energy company partner for program

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Economic Development Corp. and a local solar energy company have partnered for a program designed to help the agency, company and local businesses.

The NEDC is working with Advanced Energy Efficiencies, a Woodbridge-based consulting firm that provides local businesses with free energy analysis and clean energy recommendations designed to reduce energy costs while improving environmental sustainability practices.

Under the partnership, the NEDC helps connect local businesses with Advanced Energy Efficiencies, and, in return, Advanced Energy Efficiencies makes a contribution to the NEDC for each business, NEDC President and CEO Ronald Pugliese said.

Recently, the company gave the NEDC $2,500 for bringing in two businesses, he said.

The NEDC is a quasi-public agency that receives private funding and a yearly stipend from the borough. Pugliese said the NEDC relies on contributions to continue operating.

When the NEDC connects Advanced Energy Efficiencies with a company, Pugliese said, representatives from the firm works the company to find a way to place solar panels on its building or property.

“It’s a great combo of people doing right by the planet and saving money for the companies,” Pugliese said.

The partnership means more money for the NEDC, more clients for Advanced Energy Efficiencies, and a potential savings in energy costs for local businesses, Pugliese said.

“Everybody wins,” Pugliese said.

For information, contact the NEDC at 203-723-4411.