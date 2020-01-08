Naugatuck tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false returns

NAUGATUCK — A Naugatuck tax preparer pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing multiple false tax returns, according to federal authorities.

Ana Nunez, 48, of Naugatuck, was accused of using her Church Street tax preparation business, Nunez MultiServices, to file returns with fake or inflated tax deductions from 2011 to 2016.

Federal authorities also say Nunez provided hard copies of the returns to her clients, which reflected her tax preparation fees. Clients received refunds, but the returns that were actually filed on her client’s behalf to the IRS included much larger deductions.

As a result, Nunez was able to keep a larger portion of the refunds without her clients knowing, according to federal authorities.

Nunez, who also goes by the name Ana Pagoaga, was charged with a dozen counts of filing false tax returns. She was indicted in December.

Federal authorities announced Tuesday that she had pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return, a charge that comes with maximum prison terms of three years on each count. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.