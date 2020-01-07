Longtime Beacon Falls assistant tax collector retires

BEACON FALLS — Linda Holt retired Dec. 31 after 26 years as the town’s assistant tax collector.

Holt celebrated her retirement with town officials and employees at a small party at Town Hall.

Over the years, Holt helped train new tax collectors, including Tax Collector Mary Anne Holloway.

Holloway said Holt helped her when she first started, adding that the two worked well together and made a good team.

“I was very fortunate to work with her,” Holloway said.

First Selectman Gerard Smith said Holt was an asset to the town and will be greatly missed. He topped off Holt’s retirement party by naming Dec. 31 “Linda Holt Day” in Beacon Falls.

Holt said she stayed in the job so long because she enjoyed the people she worked with and liked helping the people who came into the Town Hall each day.