Health district offering free radon test kits

SEYMOUR — The Naugatuck Valley Health District is offering free home radon test kits to residents of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Derby, Naugatuck, Seymour and Shelton.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas formed from the natural decay of uranium and is found in rock, soil and water. The odorless, colorless and tasteless gas can enter homes and become a health hazard, according to the health district.

Starting Tuesday, residents can come to the health district office, 98 Bank St., on weekdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. to pick up a home radon test kit. Supplies are limited. Residents are asked to call the office at 203-881-3255 to make sure test kits are still available before heading to the office.

The health district is also holding an educational presentation at the Kellogg Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby, on Jan. 22 from 12 to 1 p.m., where residents can learn about radon and can pick up a free test kit. Registration is required. To register online, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/Radon2020.