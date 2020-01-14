Firefighters respond to accident, car fire on Route 8

BEACON FALLS — A three-car accident on Route 8 south in Beacon Falls was quickly followed by a two-car accident and a car fire in the northbound lanes Monday afternoon.

Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 firefighters responded around 3:44 p.m. to a three-car accident that demolished about 100 feet of guardrail in the southbound lanes, according to fire dispatch. Traffic backed up for about a half-hour while state police and firefighters cleared that accident.

One patient was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

As firefighters were returning to the firehouse, they were called back out to the highway for a two-car accident, this time on Route 8 northbound by the Seymour line.

State police responded, as well as officers from Beacon Falls and Seymour. Seymour firefighters also responded.

Beacon Hose Fire Chief Brian DeGeorge said one car slowed in traffic and was rear-ended by another, which quickly burst into flames. All drivers were out of the cars by the time firefighters arrived, and there were no injuries from the fire, he said.

Police and firefighters closed the highway for about 15 minutes while firefighters from Seymour and Beacon Falls extinguished the fire, DeGeorge said.

“There was a lot of help because it was directly on the town line,” DeGeorge said.