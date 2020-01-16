Club seeks nominations for Citizen of the Year

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Exchange Club is accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year.

The award honors someone from the community whose volunteer activities have impacted the Naugatuck community and its youth in a positive way.

The deadline to nominate someone is Feb. 15. Nominations can be emailed to Claudia Vaudreuil, co-chairman of the club’s Community Champions’ event, at claudia.vaudreuil@sbcglobal.net. Nominations must include a full biography, which provides the rationale for the nomination, of the person being nominated. The winner will be honored during the club’s Community Champions banquet in March.