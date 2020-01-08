Chesprocott offering diabetes prevention program

CHESHIRE — Chesprocott Health District is offering a year-long program to prevent type 2 diabetes starting this month.

The program, “PreventT2 lifestyle change program,” is designed to help people make lasting changes, including losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress, to help prevent type 2 diabetes.

The program is open to residents of the towns served by Chesprocott — Prospect, Cheshire and Wolcott.

The program meets in a group setting and is presented by lifestyle coaches. The program is a yearlong commitment. The group meets weekly for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months.

The cost is $99 to join, but those who complete the program will receive their money back.

There will be a meeting to kick off the program Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Elim Park, 150 Cook Hill Road. Participants will need to fill out a risk assessment test, a BMI and may be requested to get some blood work. The program begins Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Elim Park.

For information or to register, call Chesprocott at 203-272-2761.