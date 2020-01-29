Borough seeks permit for temporary recycling center

NAUGATUCK — The borough submitted a special permit application this month for a temporary recycling center on Andrew Avenue.

The Zoning Commission accepted the application at its Jan. 15 meeting. The commission set a hearing on the application for its Feb. 19 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at Naugatuck Town Hall.

Naugatuck officials are seeking to move the recycling center from Rubber Avenue to the former Risdon Company property on Andrew Avenue, which the borough owns, while they work on a new recycling center on a 13.4-acre, borough-owned parcel of land off School Street Extension.

Officials want to open a temporary recycling center to make the land on Rubber Avenue where the center is available for sale to a developer.

Borough Engineer Wayne Zirolli said the former Risdon property will need minimal work, including grading the land, for a temporary recycling center. Most of the structures at the recycling center now, such as the sheds and collection bins, will be moved to the temporary location, he said.

It’s unclear how long officials plan to operate the temporary recycling center.