Borough school board hires assistant principal for Maple Hill

NAUGATUCK — Maple Hill Elementary School will soon be the first borough elementary school with an assistant principal.

The Board of Education this month unanimously appointed Zachary Monroe assistant principal at Maple Hill. He is expected to start by Feb. 9.

“In my role, I plan to collaborate with school and district leadership in addition to the staff and the community members of Maple Hill to ensure that I have a positive impact on the culture and the successes of both Maple Hill and the greater Naugatuck community,” Monroe said during the board’s Jan. 9 meeting.

Monroe comes from Live Oaks Elementary School in Milford where he is a teacher leader, a position that collaborates with various departments and teachers. He taught second grade in New Haven and fifth grade in Milford beforehand.

Monroe, a Seymour resident, earned a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in marketing from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in New York. He earned a master’s in education from the University of New Haven and his sixth year degree in educational leadership from Quinnipiac University.

The assistant principal position is a new one the board created due to the number of students at Maple Hill, which is the largest of Naugatuck’s five elementary schools and has about 500 students. This year, enrollment at the school increased by 34 students.

Monroe’s starting salary will be $90,345, according to Director of Human Resources John Lawlor. The district plans to pay for the position with its Alliance Grant from the state. The district received an additional $711,427 from the grant this fiscal year, which brought Naugatuck’s grant allocation to a little more than $2 million.

Nearly 100 people applied for the assistant principal position and 22 candidates were interviewed, Assistant Superintendent of Schools Christopher Montini said. Four candidates moved to the second round of interviews, and Monroe emerged as the leading candidate, he said.

“Throughout the process, Zachary Monroe demonstrated a passion for making a difference in the lives of students, the belief that all students can achieve at high levels, and the commitment to collaborate with families and staff to ensure that all students excel,” Montini said.

Monroe said he plans to make himself part of the Maple Hill community.

“I promise to the board tonight that I will be an active and visible member of the school community as I foster those relationships with the teachers, families, staff and the students as we collaboratively work toward that shared vision for all students and teachers,” Monroe said.