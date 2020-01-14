Borough holding workshop on indoor sports complex idea

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses will hold a workshop Wednesday night to get the ball rolling on a proposed indoor sports complex project.

Officials are looking to partner with a developer to build a multi-sport indoor complex in Naugatuck. Officials explored the idea of an indoor sports complex a few years ago. They weren’t able to locate a developer that could invest in the project, and the proposal never got off the ground.

The workshop starts at 6 p.m. in the Gem Room of the Naugatuck Event Center, 6 Rubber Ave. The public is welcome to participate.

Officials plan to break people up into groups to look into different aspects of the proposed project, including where a complex could be built in Naugatuck, and hope to hold monthly meetings to discuss the project.