BOE renews food services contract

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Education this month renewed its food services contract with Sodexo for the 2020-21 school year.

Sodexo, a private company, runs the cafeteria program in each of the borough’s public schools. Under the contract, Sodexo guarantees the board a $20,000 profit at the end of the year. The money is used to offset operating costs.

Cafeteria staff are employees of the school board, but the labor costs are paid by Sodexo.

The 2020-21 fiscal year is the final year of the district’s contract with Sodexo. The contract stipulated that the board had to approve each year individually. The board will go out to bid for a food service provider after the contract expires.