Beacon Hose douses car fire

BEACON FALLS — Firefighters quickly doused a car fire on Route 8 south near the Seymour line Thursday morning.

Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 responded to a car on fire just before Exit 22 at about 10 a.m. Capt. Cal Brennan, who is also deputy fire marshal, said firefighters had the fire under control in about five minutes.

Brennan said three people were in the Hyundai Accent, which was totaled by the fire, when they noticed smoke coming from the dashboard. The driver pulled over to the side of the highway, and all three were out of the car by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Route 8 southbound was closed between Exit 24 and Exit 22 until about 10:20 a.m.

The Beacon Falls Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

