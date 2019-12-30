Prospect Library announces exhibit

PROSPECT — Prospect Public Library will feature the artwork of decoupage artist Donna Marlak this month.

Marlak is a self-taught artist who was born and raised in Prospect. She began decoupage, an art style that involves decorating an object by gluing colored paper cutouts onto it, after selling her former business, Town Spirit, in 1990.

Marlak is battling breast cancer and her art helps her cope with the disease, a news release stated.

The library is hosting a reception on Saturday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. to celebrate the opening of her exhibit. The exhibit can be viewed at the library, 17 Center St., during normal hours. For information, call 203-758-3001.