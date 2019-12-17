Naugatuck Fire Department participating in consortium to hire firefighters

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Fire Department is holding an informational meeting Thursday for people interested to learn how to become a borough firefighter.

The meeting is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Board of Education office, 497 Rubber Ave. Officials will provide information on requirements, testing, application deadlines, the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) and the Connecticut Fire Academy at the meeting.

The Naugatuck Fire Department is one of 14 career fire departments across the state that have joined together for a statewide testing consortium to hire entry level firefighters.

Applications are due Feb. 12 and cost $145. Applicants can be found at iosolutions.com. Testing will be done in March.

Successful applicants would then attend the state fire academy to receive their firefighter training. The list developed by the statewide testing will be good for two years so that participating departments can fill job vacancies caused by retirements.

Naugatuck Fire Chief Ellen Murray said three borough firefighters are eligible for retirement in July 2021. It’s not known yet whether they will retire or if the department will have any openings in the next couple of years.

Some participating departments require applicants to have other certifications before they are hired. In Naugatuck, Murray said applicants must be certified as an emergency medical technician and be current with their Candidate Physical Ability Test at the time a conditional offer is made by the borough.

The 14 fire departments in the testing consortium are Torrington, Naugatuck, East Hartford, Farmington, Fairfield, Mansfield, Middletown (South Fire District), New Canaan, North Haven, Norwalk, West Haven, Westport, Willimantic, Wilton.