Naugatuck driver strikes, kills pedestrian crossing road in Bethany

BETHANY — A 60-year-old Bethany man died Christmas Eve after being hit by a pickup truck with a plow on it driven by a Naugatuck man.

Police said James Skaarva of Amity Road was crossing Amity Road, also known as Route 63, shortly before 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. He crossed the southbound lane, police said, and was hit by a Chevrolet 2500, which had a seven-and-half-foot-wide plow on the front of it, traveling north.

Skaarva was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police identified the driver of the truck as Henry Sarbiesky, 63, of Mulberry Street in Naugatuck. Sarbiesky was not injured, police said.

The incident occurred near the Naugatuck-Bethany border, police said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Trooper Joseph Beaudoin at Troop I in Bethany at 203-393-4200, ext. 3018.