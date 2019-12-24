Church holding coat drive, giveaway

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck United Methodist Church is seeking donations of winter coats for its annual winter coat giveaway.

The church is collecting new and gently-used winter coats for children, women and men. Donations can be dropped off at the church, 208 Meadow St., or at the church’s thrift shop on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. People can also call Dawn at 203-892-7186 to arrange a pick up.

The church will give away coats on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at the church. For information, call 203-729-4236.