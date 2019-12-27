Christmas dinner serves holiday cheer in borough  

NAUGATUCK — Community members and volunteers celebrated the holiday with food, drinks and the jolly presence of Santa Claus during the annual Christmas Day Dinner Dec. 25 at St. Michael’s Church.

The Christmas Day Dinner is a holiday tradition that started over 30 years ago. Naugatuck resident John Ford and his late wife, Maureen, started the dinner to show their children the true meaning of Christmas. The Fords passed the responsibility of organizing the dinner to Naugatuck resident Mike Kelly in 1999. In 2017, Kelly handed the reins to James Goggin, 56, of Naugatuck and his wife, Susan.

The dinner is open to those looking for company and a meal on Christmas.

“Everybody is welcome here,” said James Goggin, who is also tax collector in Naugatuck.

About 170 dinners were delivered throughout the borough, and more than 100 people attended the event last week.

Running the gathering didn’t take away from spending time with family for the Goggins.

Their son, Jimmy, 27, dressed up as Santa and handed out gifts to children, which included toys collected by the Naugatuck Fire Department. Their other son, Brian, 19, was at the church around 5 a.m. to help set up, James Goggin said.

Jeanette Robinson, 73, of Naugatuck attended the event with a friend, as she has done in years past.

“This is a great day,” she said. “You get to know someone else and meet new people. Everybody is so kind.”

She spends time with her children in the morning until they head to their father’s house and other gatherings throughout the day, she said. She had down time until they get home in the evening, so she attended the dinner and planned to spend the afternoon with her friend.

Volunteers served mashed potatoes, turkey, vegetables, cranberry sauce and other dinner delectables.

A smile stretched across the face of Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess as he stood with volunteers and served ham.

“It’s not just for people in need,” he said. “It’s to have a sense of community and it’s a great place to be for everyone. Jim Goggin has this organized in such a great way. He did a great job.”