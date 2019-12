NAUGATUCK — The borough will host a Naugatuck Veterans Awards Ceremony in January to recognize Korean War and Vietnam-era veterans.

Officials are seeking veterans from Naugatuck who served during these times to honor at the ceremony.

The ceremony is Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. at Naugatuck High School, 543 Rubber Ave. Veterans who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by Jan. 7 to Town Clerk Michelle Dowling at 203-720-7055 or mdowling@naugatuck-ct.gov.