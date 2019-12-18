Borough honors a ‘living legend’

NAUGATUCK — Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess described longtime public servant Robert J. Burns Sr. in two words — “living legend.”

“A legend, stories go on forever, for generations, and stories about Bob Burns are going to go on in Naugatuck for generations,” Hess said.

Burns, 94, served as a burgess for 46 consecutive years until November, when he didn’t run for re-election due to health reasons. An impressive feat on its own, the veteran of two wars and former longtime youth sports coach’s service extended well beyond his role at Town Hall.

The extent of Burns’ impact on the community was evident in the more than 100 family members — including his twin sister, Rita Hubbell — friends, neighbors and local officials who came together Dec. 7 at the Naugatuck Event Center for a reception to honor the man known affectionately as Mr. Burns.

“This is a tribute to the continued service that you have given,” said state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas, in reference to the people who filled the Gem Room at the event center. “Just the service to your country would have been more than enough, but it wasn’t enough for you.”

Burns didn’t expect so many people to come out to honor him, adding the turnout showed that people care.

“That’s what means a lot to me,” Burns said. “To see so many friends I have here.”

Burns enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 at the age of 18. On Aug. 15, 1944, he found himself aboard a landing craft infantry ship, which were used to bring soldiers ashore during an invasion, during Operation Dragoon in World War II. Burns was part of the Allied forces that stormed Côte d’Azur in southern France, and he was in the first wave of the operation.

He was discharged in 1946 and joined the U.S. Navy Reserve. Even though Burns already served his time in the Navy, he reenlisted for active duty during the Korean War and served aboard a minesweeper.

Burns earned several awards for his service, and was inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame in 2016.

John DeBisschop, chairman of the Naugatuck Veterans Council, said the goal for members of the council is to honor the legacy of veterans that came before them, like Burns.

“Thank you for allowing us to continue the great works that you have done for all these years,” DeBisschop told Burns.

Back home in the borough, Burns worked at the former Uniroyal Chemical, raised a family with his wife, Phyllis, and embarked on a public service journey that started long before many of those who attended the ceremony were born.

Hess pointed out the Burns served on Naugatuck’s Welfare Board and helped residents after the Flood of 1955.

“What you’ve done is far beyond what anyone else has done from a longevity and a quality standpoint,” Hess told Burns.

Burns also made his mark for decades as a volunteer coach with youth sports leagues, including the Naugatuck YMCA Little Pal Basketball League and Peter J. Foley Little League.

“We have all benefited greatly from Bob Burns, every single one of us,” said Kevin McSherry, who has been involved with local youth sports for years and runs the Naugatuck Basketball Association.

While Burns is known as Mr. Burns to people in the community, to his family he’s “Pop,” said his son, Robert J. Burns Jr.

Robert J. Burns Jr. said his earliest memory of his father’s service was when he served on the Welfare Board.

“My father always stressed the need to help the elderly, children and the less fortunate,” Robert J. Burns Jr. said.

Robert J. Burns Jr., who followed in his father’s footsteps as a coach for youth sports, said he marveled at his father’s level of involvement in the community. Between work, politics and volunteering with youth sports, he said his father still found the time to take care of his family and home.

“I personally would like to thank him for being a great role model and father,” Robert J. Burns Jr. said.

Hess said Burns’ accomplishments and longevity are unbelievable.

Burns’ political service began well before Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield — the longest chief elected official in the state — was first elected in 1977.

“You’ll never be forgotten, everything you’ve done for Naugatuck,” Chatfield told Burns.

Normally, Hess said, a person with Burns’ incredible resume of service is honored with a proclamation. But, he added, a proclamation isn’t enough for Burns.

Hess announced that the Hall of Burgesses in Naugatuck Town Hall is now the “Robert J. Burns Sr. Hall of Burgesses.”

“When I walk into the room, I will in see your name, remember you and use you as an example of how we should conduct ourselves when we run the government in the town of Naugatuck,” Hess told Burns.