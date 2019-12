BEACON FALLS — Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 responded to 63 emergency medical service calls and 13 fire calls in November, the company reported.

Beacon Hose also responded to a total of five mutual aid EMS calls in Seymour and Naugatuck, and provided mutual aid for three fire calls in Naugatuck.

Training exercises during the month included bailout procedures, hose line advancement, crime scene preservation procedures, and using self-contained breathing apparatus.