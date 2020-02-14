Police seek shoplifting suspect

NAUGATUCK — Police are seeking help to identify a woman they say stole more than $200 worth of groceries from Stop and Shop.

Police said the woman took $216.94 worth of Tide pods, meats and seafood from the store at 727 Rubber Ave. the evening of Feb. 5.

Police said the woman, with the help of man, loaded some of the groceries into a car, possibly a blue, four-door Saturn. Police believe the man was driving the car.

Police said a store employee working outside caused the woman to leave some of the groceries, including meats, in the grocery cart.

Police asked anyone with information on the burglary to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.