Letter: Sampson is the right choice

To the editor,

Everyone knows Connecticut is in a jam. This election will hopefully be a turning point for our state, but only if we elect the best people to fix the mess.

Our choice for the 16th District state senator is an easy one. It’s state Sen. Rob Sampson, R-16th District.

Over the course the past decade, Hartford Democrats have passed the two largest tax increases in state history; increases to both the income and sales taxes; the elimination of the property tax credit; new taxes on over-the-counter prescription drugs, parking, safety items and digital downloads; funding for the New Britain-to-Hartford busway (instead of using the money to repair roads and bridges), driver’s licenses and tuition discounts for illegal immigrants; the repeal of the death penalty; and the early release law that let criminals out of prison early to save money. All were bad policies that have damaged our state.

State Sen. Rob Sampson voted no on all of them.

Despite an uphill battle serving in the minority, he has also managed to get plenty of good things done too — eliminating burdensome regulations on business, combating prescription drug costs, protecting citizens from human trafficking and over a hundred laws focused on making Connecticut a more attractive and affordable place to live for all of us.

Since he began serving in 2011, Rob has been one of the most influential voices in our legislature, calling for a new direction in Connecticut that includes less taxes, a better business climate, and a brighter future for Nutmeg State residents.

I will proudly cast my vote on Nov. 3 for our state senator: Rob Sampson.

Nazih Noujaim

Prospect

The writer is the chairman of the Prospect Republican Town Committee and member of the Region 16 Board of Education.