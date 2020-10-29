Letter: Samela rolls up his sleeves and gets to work

To the editor,

I’m excited that for the first time in several election cycles, Naugatuck voters have a choice when it comes to who represents the borough in the General Assembly’s 70th District, namely Democrat Stephen Samela.

I’ve gotten to know Stephen over the past three years through his community engagement at the grassroots level. Through his involvement in town politics and later as an appointed member of the Board of Finance, he has seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities facing our community. He’s not someone who shows up for a photo op and then disappears back into the ether; he’s someone who asks to be involved, rolls up his sleeves and gets to work.

As a school behavioral analyst, Stephen is passionate about education and making our systems work for everyone. He has a clearly articulated platform that covers a number of issues and has the drive to jump into the deep end of the pool for the borough. This is what responsive leadership really looks like.

It’s time Naugatuck had a new voice in Hartford. Let’s send Stephen Samela there this Election Day, Nov. 3.

Patrick Scalisi

Naugatuck