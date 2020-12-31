Letter: Food bank thankful for support

To the editor,

As 2020 comes to a close, the Ecumenical Food Bank would like to take the opportunity to extend its sincere thanks to every person, business, school, organization and the community for the enormous support and donations given for the holidays and throughout the pandemic. We are so blessed.

Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year to everyone.

With gratitude,

Marty-Lee Fenton

Naugatuck

The writer is the president of the Ecumenical Food Bank of Naugatuck and Beacon Falls, Inc.