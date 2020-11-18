Letter: Election Day went well in Prospect

To the editor,

Working the elections was exhausting this year, as people can well imagine. And not just for the poll workers and registrars of voters, but for the in-person voters as well. There was a steady stream of voters all day with wait times up to an hour or more. As a matter of fact, we found our fellow “Prospectians” to be extremely patient and kind. It made me proud to be living in “The Best Small Town in Connecticut.”

In the days leading up to the elections, there was an underlying anxiety of what to expect on Election Day. Would we need to contend with voters not wearing masks? Or voters wearing candidate swag and refusing to take it off? Or lines out the door at 8 p.m. when the polls closed? Thankfully, the day was uneventful.

Of the 6,913 eligible voters in Prospect, 6,145 cast a vote, according to the Secretary of the State’s website, which is an unprecedented 88.89% turnout. Now, if we can just capture that enthusiasm when it comes time for the town budget, referendums, the school budget, Town Council meetings, etc.

Betty Bajek

Prospect

The writer is the head elections moderator for Prospect.