Letter: Drivers need to follow rules of the road for emergency vehicles

To the editor,

On Aug. 14, a friend and I were driving on Rubber Avenue heading toward Mt. View Plaza. Suddenly, we heard the loud sound of emergency vehicles coming from behind us and driving in the same direction.

We immediately pulled over to the side of the road, but then another car came from behind us and stopped in the road right next to us, so the emergency vehicles were blocked and had to go into the other lane and the opposite direction around us to pass through.

That driver who came from behind us and stopped next to us could have caused a serious accident.

Was that driver following us so closely that he or she couldn’t see our brake or signal light in time to stop in place? Does anyone in town follow the rules for emergencies?

Virginia Donnelly

Naugatuck