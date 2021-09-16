Letter: Club thankful for support

To the editor,

We want to say thank you to the Naugatuck community, to our 5K running participants, and to the sponsors of our annual Sao Paio Festival.

With the help of our president, Pedro DaSilva, the past and ongoing events we’re able to have, and with the rest of the board, we are safe to say that the Naugatuck Portuguese Club will continue to be a part of the Naugatuck community for a long time.

Luci DaSilva

Naugatuck

The writer is a member of the Naugatuck Portuguese Club. The letter was written on behalf of the club.