Letter: Food bank grateful for support from community

To the editor,

Two hundred and eighty holiday baskets. That breaks the record for how many family members in our community received a complete Thanksgiving and Christmas basket of food on Nov. 25, 2019. The Ecumenical Food Bank of Naugatuck and Beacon Falls, Inc. is so grateful and appreciative for the outpouring of support from our community to help individuals and families who face hunger insecurities and simply need a helping hand.

It’s difficult to thank all of the volunteers and donators from civic, municipal, school, business, religious organizations, police, firefighters, farmers, and individual and group donors who consistently have supported the Ecumenical Food Bank over the years. We are so blessed.

For the recent holiday basket collection, we’d like to particularly thank the following businesses for their support for this worthy cause: Stop and Shop, Naugatuck and Watertown; Big Y, Naugatuck; Bimbo’s Bakery, Naugatuck; Friendly’s, Naugatuck; Adams Market, Watertown; Oliver’s Supermarket, Prospect; Shop Rite, Derby.

We especially want to thank the Archdiocese of Hartford for its continued generous monetary support over the years. Without them and the support of the businesses listed above, the Ecumenical Food Bank would be hard-pressed to fill the holiday baskets with food. Again, it is so hard to thank everyone, but the Ecumenical Food Bank members certainly do thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts.

The Ecumenical Food Bank is run by a small group of church volunteers whose mission is to serve those in need in our community. Food and monetary donations are always welcomed. In addition, we especially need volunteers that can help with loading, unloading and driving to the CT Food Bank in Wallingford.

Thank you again and blessings to all.

Marty-Lee Fenton

Naugatuck

The writer is the president of the Ecumenical Food Bank of Naugatuck and Beacon Falls, Inc.