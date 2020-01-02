Letter: Church members grateful for club’s generosity

To the editor,

On behalf of the Mission Board of the Prospect Congregational Church, UCC I would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the Prospect Lions Club for their ongoing generosity in helping us provide food baskets to local families and individuals in need at the holiday season.

The Lions have been helping us for several years and we wanted to give them the credit they are due and let people know of their generosity.

Again, sincere thanks to all the Lions.

Lois Van Wagner

Prospect

The writer is secretary for the Prospect Congregational Church Board of Missions.